ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for answers after a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street. According to police, Xavior Usanga was with a 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl when he was shot.

Usanga was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, becoming the 11th child killed by gun violence in the city this summer.

The other two children with Usanga at the time of the shooting were not injured.

While detectives working the case are stunned no one has come forward with tips after the boy was killed, family members are saddened by the state of violence in the city.

Mary Norwood, Usanga's grandmother, laments the type of advice needed to protect children.

"When we hear gunshots, don't run, but get down," she said. "Get behind something. I feel kind of responsible because I neglected to [have that conversation] with my grand kids."

The adult was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are not sure if the two victims are related.

Police said a gun was found at the shooting scene.

"This little kid would have been starting school this week and he's not gonna be able to do it," said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. "I'ts not right."

Hayden said he does not believe the shooting was drug-related.

"I'm hoping people will listen to my plea for information to be shared with the police," Hayden said.

The consistent theme from city leaders is for people to call police and tell them who is doing the shooting, especially when it comes to small children.

Major Mary Warnecke was firm, saying she knows someone knows who shot this boy and who shot the other children.

"We need people to step it up. we need the community to call us. we need the community to be knocking on these other doors and saying, 'Hey who did this?'" she said.

St. Louis Police Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams told News 4 Usanga was a student at Clay Elementary.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

Note: Police initially said the child was 11-years-old, not 7