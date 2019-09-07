'We need a change;' Community groups focus on crime prevention through art and healing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The faces of children under the age of 20 are printed on a quilt, showing the staggering number of kids that have died as a result of gun violence in St. Louis.
“It shouldn’t happen, we shouldn’t have this, it’s time to change,” Paige Walden-Johnson said.
Walden-Johnson is the director of Community Arts STL. She said they’re reaching out to the community, intervening with youth to heal trauma that could lead to violence.
“So what art does, and why they need it, is because this allows them to express, allow their feelings to come out in a safe manner so they can breathe and think about what they’re going to do before they decide to hurt someone else,” Walden-Johnson said.
The group held a workshop on Saturday geared toward giving teens outlets to generate discussions about youth mental health.
“It gets built up and it comes out as violence,” Walden-Johnson said.
So far this year, at least 12 kids have died from gun violence.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police say no arrests have been made in the cases involving children.
Last month, city leaders issued a plea to the public for tips offering a CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.
And although it might be small, Walden-Johnson said she plans to continue doing her part through her program to prevent teens from committing these crimes.
“We put millions of dollars into violence prevention in the past five years, we need a change and we need to do something about it,” Walden-Johnson said.
