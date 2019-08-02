FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Ferguson hosted a career fair Friday morning to mark the beginning of the Fifth Annual Ferguson Unity Weekend.
Nearly three dozen businesses were represented and more than 200 attendees learned about job resources and opportunities to further their education.
"We are a community and no matter what happens we must stick together and work together," Council Member Ella Jones said. "People come into the community and see that we're not portrayed as this community that doesn't get along. We do get along."
Unity Weekend continues with a candlelight vigil planned at 7 p.m. for family and friends who lost people to violence.
Saturday at 3 p.m., the public is invited to help pack over 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for children and youth.
The backpacks will be given away at the Emerson Family YMCA on Sunday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.