ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams asked kids at a youth summit Friday to stand up if they’ve been impacted by violence.
The St. Louis County Police Department shared the moment on Twitter. In the video, Williams asks the students to stand if they’ve been impacted in violence in anyway and the response from students was quick, with what appeared to be a majority standing.
When Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams asked students to stand if they knew someone who had died as a result of violence, this happened. We must change this. #youthsummitstl pic.twitter.com/7ExcEOuf9e— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 13, 2019
The event where Williams spoke was the 28th Strong Youth Strong Communities Summit, which aims to inspire local youth and address the issues and challenges they face, like bullying, teen pregnancy, gun violence and drug abuse. Over 1,000 students from St. Louis Public Schools, Jennings School District and the Normandy Schools Collaborative are expected to be in attendance during the two-day event, which is in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Centene and Home State Health.
Williams' question to the students comes after 17 children have fallen victim to gun violence in the St. Louis area this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.