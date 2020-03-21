Although the circumstances behind it are grim, three elderly women from the U.K. plan to become a real-life version of "The Golden Girls" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The three women, all in their 70s, said that if they need to isolate from the public, they want to do it together.
Doreen Burns, Carol Spark and Dotty Robinson have known each other for over 40 years, and decided they wanted to become roommates as a way to combat loneliness during self-quarantine, they told BBC News.
The three pals spoke with BBC News from Spark's home. They started their video chat giggling and waving at BBC Breakfast reporter Jayne McCubbin. "We'll have a supply of wine in," Dotty joked.
They explained their plan. "A week in our own homes in isolation, seven days, and then if we were still fit and well, we would decide which house we'd go live in," Doreen said.
Each has a similar house, so they weighed which one would be best to stay in. One has a garden, which would be good for exercising. One has a nice front room, in case they need space from one another.
