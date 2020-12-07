ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)--- During his Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said health officials will need to monitor COVID-19 trends to determine if indoor dining restrictions can be relaxed.
Page said the county is seeing a slight decrease in hospital admissions but the cases the area sees this week will likely determine where restrictions on bars and restaurants go from here.
It's been three weeks since indoor dining was banned on Nov. 17. Many restaurant owners and community members upset with that decision.
RELATED: 'Where is our government?' Chesterfield restaurant owners, community members continue fight against indoor dining ban
While the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has decreased recently, Page says it must be a definitive trend.
"We hope over the next week or so, we'll have more information on whether we can meet our target of mid-December to relax restrictions on indoor dining in St. Louis County," he said. "But we'll have to see how this week goes and if we're trending in the right direction."
Last week, city health officials said publicly that science does not support the closure of indoor dining. The county executive disagrees and cites the CDC's guidelines that outline indoor dining as a factor in the spread of COVID-19.
According to a White House Coronavirus Take Force, every county in Missouri has moderate or high levels of community transmission. Ninety-one percent have high levels of transmission, considered red zone counties.
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jackson counties combined represent more than one-third of the cases statewide.
In St. Louis County, more than 55,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 1,098 of our residents died in a coronavirus-related death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.