ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Twelve cars were stolen last week while warming up, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The department said the cars were running, unlocked and unattended.
“We know it’s cold, but it’s not worth having your car stolen,” the department tweeted Tuesday morning.
To prevent your car from being easily stolen, police advise locking the doors.
