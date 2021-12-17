'We just want answers': Families and friends honor Amazon warehouse tornado victims

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Back at the scene where a devastating tornado ripped through an Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse, family, friends and other people throughout the St. Louis region gathered together to honor six lives.

Clayton cope, Kevin Dickey, Etheria Hebb, Austin McEwen, Deandre Morrow, and Larry Virden all died after a tornado hit the warehouse they were working in and the walls and roof collapsed.

"In this time, of the most merriest time of the season, there’s nothing to be merry about," said Illinois State Sen. Christopher Belt.

"We’re talking about people—human beings who showed up for work," said U.S. Rep. from Missouri Cori Bush.

Etheria Hebb's stepmom and father, Baby and Jeffrey Hebb, were among the families in the crowd.

"She’s fun, bubbly, loving," said Baby Hebb. "She puts family first, loved her son. She was so excited when she first found out she was pregnant."

Baby Hebb said her stepdaughter loved and was loved by everybody she met. Etheria Hebb and her 1-year-old son Malik were inseparable.

"It hurts me. Every day, I can hardly sleep at night," said Jeffrey Hebb. "I think about her…just wake up thinking about her."

The family simply wants answers after an unexpected tragedy.

Etheria Hebb's family and others in attendance at tonight’s vigil questioned whether Amazon had proper safety procedures in place and if different actions could have saved people's lives.

"You’ve got to tell these families why their loved ones weren’t worth you taking the time to do what you should’ve done to be a business,” said Bush. "You have to explain to these family members and their loved ones why you were too busy making profits…so busy making profits that you didn’t have time for the people."

Rep. Bush said she is drafting a letter with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to demand answers from Amazon. In providing those answers, Bush said she wants the company to release all internal communications, and communications with workers and driver franchises from that night.

"Explain what happened. Explain what they were supposed to do and what they didn’t do. We are asking for answers and if they won’t just hand them over, we’ll demand them a different way," said Bush.

Other speakers, including Reverends Darryl Gray and John Stratton, questioned Amazon’s priorities that night, claiming the company valued profit over its workers.

News 4 asked Amazon for a response following Friday's vigil and questions raised about worker safety. A spokesperson for Amazon responded, saying the company's focus remains on families who lost loved ones, the employees and the community.

For Etheria Hebb's family, they hope anything they can learn from the night she died will help protect future workers during a similar disaster and ensure these six lives were not lost in vain.

"The right thing to be done, for the people that lost their lives, and even the people that were injured. They should be taken care of," said Jeffrey Hebb.

Earlier this week, an Amazon spokesperson said they were working on reaching out to all the families of the victims who died inside the warehouse. Etheria Hebb's family said Amazon has not reached out to them yet.