ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 10-year-old boy is the latest victim to the city's violence. Eddie Hall is the eighth child to be fatally shot since the beginning of June in News 4's viewing area.

Hall's neighbor, Derrin Jones said the sight of police lights and yellow tape is way too familiar.

"It's actually quite disturbing," Jones said. " I can't say, really, if it's gang violence. It's definitely, from eye-sight, poverty."

Police officers are still looking for Hall's drive-by shooter, saying the child was not the intended target. Hall was with another four adults when the shots were fired. Hall was the only one injured.

Witnesses told News 4 nearly two dozen shots were fired.

James Clark with Better Familly Life often speaks against violence in and around St. Louis City.

"You can't lift St. Louis from the middle. You can't lift St. Louis from the top. You have to go all the way into the neighborhoods and put an infrastructure in place because people are tired," Clark said. "People are weary. Everyone is concerned."

On Saturday, violence broke at a slain teenager's funeral outside Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis.

Police said officers left the church for a shooting unrelated to the funeral a few blocks away.

"We have let conflict take a hold. We have got to stop fighting each other and fight this crisis," Clark said. "It's time for us to begin to promote peace, cohesion, cooperation and we have to invest in our neighborhoods more."