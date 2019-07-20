ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 10-year-old boy is the latest victim to the city's violence. Eddie Hall is the eighth child to be fatally shot since the beginning of June in News 4's viewing area.
Hall's neighbor, Derrin Jones said the sight of police lights and yellow tape is way too familiar.
"It's actually quite disturbing," Jones said. " I can't say, really, if it's gang violence. It's definitely, from eye-sight, poverty."
Police officers are still looking for Hall's drive-by shooter, saying the child was not the intended target. Hall was with another four adults when the shots were fired. Hall was the only one injured.
Witnesses told News 4 nearly two dozen shots were fired.
James Clark with Better Familly Life often speaks against violence in and around St. Louis City.
"You can't lift St. Louis from the middle. You can't lift St. Louis from the top. You have to go all the way into the neighborhoods and put an infrastructure in place because people are tired," Clark said. "People are weary. Everyone is concerned."
On Saturday, violence broke at a slain teenager's funeral outside Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis.
READ: Heavy police presence reported following funeral at Metro East church
Police said officers left the church for a shooting unrelated to the funeral a few blocks away.
"We have let conflict take a hold. We have got to stop fighting each other and fight this crisis," Clark said. "It's time for us to begin to promote peace, cohesion, cooperation and we have to invest in our neighborhoods more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.