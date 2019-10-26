ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of volunteers worked to clean up the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Operation Clean Sweep started demolishing a dozen vacant buildings and cleaning at least ten alleyways at 7 a.m. Saturday.

"Just to bring our focus to our more challenged neighborhoods," James Clark from Better Family Life said. "We got to begin to turn St. Louis around .. and it starts in our neighborhoods."

Organizers with Better Family Life started the initiative two years ago in hopes to clean up and beautify run-down areas around St. Louis through demolishing vacant buildings beyond repair.