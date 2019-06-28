WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The owner of the Wellston Food Market says it’s a crime he wishes never happened.
READ: 'I apologize for what happened;' Person of interest in shooting of Ofc. Langsdorf admits he was at shooting scene
“We feel guilty,” he said.
He didn’t want his identity revealed out of concerns for his safety, but he told News 4 what brought Officer Michael Langsdorf to his store was not a bad check, but rather a stolen one.
He says his employees called police after Bonette Meeks walked in trying to cash a nearly $7,000 check.
“That was a red flag within itself, and our main concern was did this guy hurt anybody to get this check?" the owner said.
Meeks is accused of fatally shooting Langsdorf at the store on Sunday.
He says it wasn’t the first time someone has tried cashing a stolen check.
"Somebody had a stolen check for $5,500 and when we did call that time, three officers showed up," he said.
News 4 pulled 911 logs and found around 1,200 911 calls have been made in reference to crimes happening near the store in the last 30 months.
However, the owner says the crime stats should not be a reflection in how he runs his business.
"People have animosities and what not, sometimes they cross paths and a fight might ensue, but that happens everywhere," he said.
"It's about the family of the deceased officer, it's not about us. Our heart is broken for them," he said.
The owner says he has donated to Backstoppers in Officer Langsdorf’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.