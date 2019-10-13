ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a group of people at gunpoint near Tower Grove Park Saturday night.
Just past 7 p.m., two women and two men, all between the ages of 24-30, were exiting a 2013 Kia Optima in the 3700 block of Juniata when an armed man approached and demanded their money.
As the victims were handing over their money, police said the 20-year-old suspect then demanded their car keys. The man then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Officers later found the car in the 5300 block of Oriole near Pine Lawn with the 20-year-old suspect inside the car. Police said the man ran out of the car and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Ryan Barry is the president of the Tower Grove Heights Neighborhood Association and works along side the police to try to stop crime in their neighborhood. In this case, St. Louis officers moved quickly and were able to track the stolen car using the victim's cell phone, taking the suspect into custody.
"It was a beautiful fall evening everyone was enjoying the day and unfortunately an event like this happened," Barry said. "Luckily everyone was unhurt."
The carjacking in Tower Grove Park was one of three carjackings in 24 hours across St. Louis, including one in North City near O'Fallon Park and one in Midtown near the St. Louis University medical campus.
The latest crime stats from the St. Louis Police Department show there have been 256 carjackings city wide from January through September this year.
"We don't want to be on edge all the time," Barry said.
