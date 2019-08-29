ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A vigil was held Wednesday night at a St. Louis elementary school for children who have been killed in homicides over the summer.
The vigil was held at Herzog Elementary, where 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson went to school. She was shot and killed near Soldan High School on Friday, where a football jamboree was being held.
Twelve children have been homicide victims in St. Louis City since April.
Some relatives of the victims spoke, including the grandmother of Xavier Usanga, who was shot and killed on August 12.
"Someone needs to speak to the perps, to the young men with the guns. It should be their mother. But, their mothers ain't doing it. So, I am the mother or surrogate mother. I am talking to you!" said Mary Norwood.
A cousin of two victims told the crowd disputes should not be settled with guns.
"We don't need no guns. Fight with your hands, be a man and fight. Then you make up and say you are sorry the next day man. That's how I was raised," said Stacy Johnson.
Phyllis Curry, who lost her son to Deanthony to gun violence three years ago, also spoke.
"I am bringing awareness because my son is gone. I still want to help people save their children. I still want people to know this is a vicious cycle," said Curry.
After the vigil ended, organizers signed people up to be part of a neighborhood network designed to help protect children throughout the city.
"Everyone is concerned. Everyone older than 9-years-old can articulate we have a crisis. So, we have to give it the attention it commands. So, this is an effort to keep the energy of change going," said James Clark with Better Family Life.
An emergency town hall meeting was also held about gun violence at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.