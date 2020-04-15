ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Tiffany Osborn is a critical care surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. In her 20 years in medicine, she’s never experienced something like COVID-19.
“This is like being in a black box and you’re feeling around trying to find that hole of light to get through. We’ve never seen this before. We’re not sure how to treat it and we’re doing this in a way we’ve never done before in that we’re using any kind of anecdotal information to try to give us an idea on where to go," she said. "Looking for one what might work and that’s not typically how we do things in medicine. But it’s what we have to do to give the best care to our patients."
Osborn said there is good news. Right now at Barnes-Jewish, she says things are taking a turn for the better.
“At this point in time, at least at our hospital, things have begun to flatten out a little bit. We’re not seeing as high as volume of really sick patients as we were in the beginning,” she said.
But she said that’s not because the models were wrong. Instead, she firmly believes it’s because St. Louis is taking social distancing and the stay-at-home order seriously.
“We did not overestimate. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and these are some of the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of. When they get sick, they get very sick,” she explained.
Osborn said she’s seen patients of all races and ages, including one under 20. But she’s also see many recoveries and patients discharged.
The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force believes the St. Louis region could see the peak in just a few weeks and possibly 71,000 cases by the end of April. That number is lower than originally projected. But Dr. Osborn says it’s important to keep up precautions like hand washing and social distancing.
“We are not done. We have run 95 yards, lets not drop the ball right before the end zone," she said. "We are almost there, we have to stick it out or its all going to be for nothing.”
