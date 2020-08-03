CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - It’s a shortage many businesses say is impacting their daily operations.
“We couldn’t get quarters, we couldn’t get dimes, we couldn’t get nickels or pennies,” said Joshua Hill.
Joshua Hill owns Dairy Haven in Caseyville, Illinois. He told News 4 when his business reopened from the coronavirus shut down, he wasn’t just concerned about the virus, but also a lack a coins that weren’t circulating through his business.
“We got a heads up from the bank, letting us know ahead of time that there was going to be an issue,” he said.
Hill said his bank told him out of fear of not wanting to contract the virus through cash, that they were no longer allowing businesses to buy change in large quantities.
“We’re one of the biggest change buyers from our bank, so when we go in and buy an abundance of change from our bank, now we can’t. It’s a hard struggle, especially with our whole store as cash only,” he said.
The Federal Reserve said this coin shortage is a result of a slowing of coin circulation across the county. They said the money is there, it’s just not moving because people fear they will contract COVID-19 from handling cash.
The Federal Reserve says some of the factors causing this are:
- Fewer people using cash
- Banks low on coin supply
- Banks not issuing out high volumes of coins
The federal government said businesses impacted by this are those in retail, transit authorities, laundromats, bank branches, and places that only accept cash.
“They’re only giving out what is minted, so any of the change they’re giving out is brand new,” Hill said.
The Federal Reserve said banks and consumers have a role to play in getting coins circulating.
The Fed has also started a coin task force to find solution to coin deceleration connected to COVID-19 concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.