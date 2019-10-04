ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- City leaders are advancing their plan to Friday St. Louis alderman will vote on whether or not to give the cure violence plan the green light.
And some say this program can bring the fuel needed to make real change.
The plan was drafted in mid-September and notes the number of homicides in the city is more than 150.
READ:Officials weigh use of MSHP troopers to curb St. Louis gun violence
That funding would come from the city's $23 million budget surplus.
The program treats gun violence as a health care crisis. It aims to change the behaviors and norms that uphold violence. Other cities like Baltimore, New York and Philadelphia have utilized this plan as well.
Mayor Lyda Krewson says she is hopeful a real change will happen when it comes to crime.
"They have committed that if we apply all of the elements, they call it fidelity, that we should see a 30 percent reduction in violent crime," said Krewson. " We certainly are very hopeful about that."
The full board of aldermen will vote on the measure Friday morning at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.