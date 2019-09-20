ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 24 hours after Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he's putting state troopers along St. Louis interstates, News 4 has learned the plan is focused on getting guns off the streets.
St. Louis has seen both shootings and homicides on the interstates, but the vast majority of crime is happening within neighborhoods. Judge Jimmie Edwards, Director of Public Safety for the city, said the additional troopers will mean city police officers don’t have to pull out from those neighborhoods when a crime takes place on the interstate.
“Many times there is not a law enforcement presence on the highways and it takes away a car from the district to be on the highway,” he said. “So I think just simple math, we’ll have additional folk in the City of St Louis and that helps.”
The 25 additional state troopers will not focus on traffic enforcement, bit more serious crimes.
“If an officer runs a plate and the plate is stolen, of course we want to pull over and recover that car. A lot of times we know a car was stolen with a deadly weapon, so those are the types of things were interested in,” Edwards said. “Certainly not interested in cars driving five miles over the speed limit, that is not why they’re here.”
But Edwards and those working alongside him to curb the violence also say we will not police or jail our way out of this problem.
“The governor is doing what he can do,” said James Clark with Better Family Life. “We need churches to do what they can do we need social service organizations to do what they can do. We need neighbors to do what they can do.”
Mayor Lyda Kewson created a new position to specifically focus on both new and existing programs to help support children and families, with the aim to address some of the root causes that lead to young people picking up guns in the first place.
The new director, Wilford Pinkney, comes from New York City and brings a new and outside perspective.
“I think just a critical eye but also support for a lot of people that are here and do have good ideas,” said Pikney, the new Director of Children, Youth and Families. “It isn’t like there aren’t good thing happening in St Louis, so I hope I might help prop up those people and what is going on that’s good, and hey, ‘Here’s what else we can do.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.