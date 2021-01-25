CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says there are glimmers on hope in the fight against COVID-19, but challenges remain.
Dr. Alex Garza has long said he believes the winter will be the low point of the pandemic with higher infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Recent statistics show the number of hospitalizations and deaths dropping after November and December peaks.
Despite the good news, Garza says everyone must still take precautions such as not attending large gatherings, washing their hands and wearing masks, adding that the numbers could spike again.
Garza added that the new variant of COVID-19, that experts believe is more transmissible, will be in the St. Louis area eventually. He says he agrees with recommendations such as limiting trips to the grocery store and making such trips short.
"Anything you can do to limit the transmission is a good thing," he said.
Garza said he believes vaccines will eventually reach everyone needed even if the rollout is going slower than everyone would like.
