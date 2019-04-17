ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North St. Louis man is worried what will happen if a traffic signal near his home isn’t fixed.
“I have two kids and we walk across there, that intersection, a lot," said Nathan Cromwell. "What if we were to get hit? We’re not replaceable, my wife would miss us.”
Cromwell lives near Cass Avenue and N. 20th Street. He made a request with the city to repair the broken traffic signal there, saying he’s seen numerous accidents happen there.
The city said the pole was damaged in a recent crash. Now an orange cone sits where the pole used to be and the other lights now flash red at the 5-way stop, where cars are blowing through the intersection.
There is also a temporary stop sign heading west on Cass, but it was lying on the ground so it couldn't be seen.
Cromwell said he filed a repair request with the Citizens’ Service Bureau on March 27, 2019, but nothing has been done.
News 4 set up a camera and watched three cars blow through the intersection, not stopping, heading west on Cass within the first two minutes of filming.
Other residents have also noticed the danger.
“The school is there and you got kids crossing the street, even when the buses stop, folks still run them,” said Tyrone Ward.
The St. Louis Crime Reports map shows over the last six months, there were two incidents at this intersection of drivers 'leaving the scene of an accident.' One from March 28th, the day after Cromwell filed his repair request. The other was from November 1, 2018.
A city spokeswoman said the different divisions have been coordinating the work for the signal pole to be repaired. She said it should be replaced within the next week.
She added that requests for repairs in the highest traffic areas across the city are fixed first.
Once the signal pole is replaced the traffic lights should be return to normal.
Cromwell is hopeful nothing worse happens first.
"There are always accidents. There are people running red lights. There needs to be something, it needs to be safer," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.