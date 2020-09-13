ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of community members surprised St. Louis police officers in the North Precinct with hundreds of dollars worth of food, snacks, gift cards and gift baskets to show their appreciation for the men and women in blue.
The movement started earlier this summer, when organizer Candice Moore, who has family in law enforcement, decided she wanted to show her appreciation for law enforcement.
"I got very upset by the unrest I saw in June and I disagree with it," Moore said. "I think our officers are wonderful and good and I was really sad to see them victimized and assaulted and put in these terrible situations with riots."
Moore reached out to some neighbors on social media and garnered support. To date, it's the fourth department they've given donations to.
"I think the majority of people in this country love and support our law enforcement and they are just as upset when they see what's happening to them on TV like we are," Moore said. "We're called the silent majority, we love law enforcement so much, we appreciate them and do not want to see them defunded or dismantled or hurt."
Ginny Terry, another community member who showed her support this weekend, said she wants to balance out the conversation surrounding law enforcement.
“We don’t like the noise that’s going on the world, that the police officers are the bad ones, we want to show the other side of the community that’s supportive of them and we value their jobs and what they do every day," Terry said.
If you're interested in learning more or making a donation, visit the Back The Blue STL page on Facebook.
