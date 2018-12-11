ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is luring Bryce Harper to join the Cardinals.
Cohen posted a video on his twitter page with a message for the free-agent baseball superstar.
“Dude. Can I call you dude?” Cohen starts off.
“I know you’re meeting with the Cardinals this week. Choose us! Amazing franchise. The fans in St. Louis are one of a kind.”
ATTENTION: @Bharper3407 @kayyharper8 @Cardinals @dgoold pic.twitter.com/1VZmBtKlOt— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 10, 2018
Harper is a former Washington Nationals right-fielder. In 2015, he was named the National League Most Valuable Player.
“We are ready for you,” Cohen said.
Not to leave Harper’s wife without an invite, Cohen said, “Tell your wife Kayla if she wants to be a real housewife, I’ll consider real housewives of St. Louis.”
“Bryce Harper, come to St. Louis!”
Cohen’s social media invite to Harper comes after Nelly, the St. Louis born rapper, posted a video on his Instagram urging the St. Louis Cardinals to take Harper.
