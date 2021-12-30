'We are reaching a new crisis' | St. Louis City warns against large New Year's Eve parties

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Public Health Department is urging residents to avoid large gatherings over the New Year's weekend amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The department describes it as a "staggering number" of positive cases.
Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis is the city's director of health.
"We plead with you, do not take any unnecessary risks by attending large gatherings. If you do, you may be endangering yourself and your community if we continue this case trajectory," she said.
Despite the warning from health professionals, many are still planning to attend large New Year's Eve parties. The largest in the area is at BallPark Village in downtown St. Louis. Brian Ledbetter and Nicole Peters are planning to attend.
"Because it's a fun place to go to," Brian Ledbetter said.
Some people said they're concerned about COVID-19 and have relatives who recently tested positive. But they said they plan to take precautions.
"I think as long as everybody keeps their face covered, we'll be all right," Nicole Peters said.
Last year many venues canceled New Year's Eve parties or significantly limited the crowd sizes and emphasized social distancing. Despite a pent up demand for New Year's Eve parties this year, doctors are warning about being out in a large crowd of people.
"That is extremely high risk. We have so much virus circulating right now that would be a very dangerous situation," Dr. Alex Garza said. He's the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The health department reports that the 7-day average positivity rate has climbed to 24%. That's the highest the City of St. Louis has seen since the department reported its first positive COVID-19 case on March 16, 2020.
On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a total of 169 COVID-19 patients were admitted to local hospitals for treatment, a new record high for admissions in one day.
