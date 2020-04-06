ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, is reiterating that peak number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area is still 2-3 weeks away.

Garza shared the message at a press conference on Monday. It was very similar to the message he shared on Sunday and has kept coming back to.

Garza said the the number of people being hospitalized in the St. Louis area for COVID-19 continues to rise with 545 patients being admitted to task force hospitals with COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19. 224 of those patients are in the ICU and 172 are on ventilators.

St. Louis coronavirus task force says numbers will peak in 2-3 weeks "We have a very complex problem but can really be boiled down to a simple strategy which is to stop the spread, which in turn saves lives," Dr. Garza said.

Garza emphasized the next few weeks are going to be rough.

"The next few weeks are going to be extremely difficult for the St. Louis region," Garza said.

Garza added the curve can be successfully flattened if people abide by social distancing and take the other precautions including washing hands thoroughly.