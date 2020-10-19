ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, said Monday the region could be facing renewed restrictions if the spread of COVID-19 continues at the current rate.
On Monday, Garza called the current situation "gloomy," and said the recent spike in cases set the area back.
"We erased all the progress [we made]," he said.
St. Louis has seen a marked rise in hospitalizations in October, following a statewide trend that has seen Missouri set record highs in hospitalizations multiple times this month.
"I don't think we're at that point yet," Garza said when asked if the St. Louis area should be prepared for another lockdown. "But as the cases continue to rise and as hospitalizations continue to rise, we are beginning to run out of options. If we continue to rise like this, it really decreases the options for tamping down the circulation in the community. I don't know if that means going back to a shelter in place or getting back to more restrictions, but it certainly doesn't help."
Missouri's seven-day positivity rate has spiked recently, reaching more than 21 percent Monday, which means more than 1/5 of all tests in the seven-day reporting period were positive. Garza said the virus was surging in rural communities of eastern Missouri, leading to an elevated hospitalization rate in St. Louis.
