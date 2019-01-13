ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Westbound I-70 between Wentzville and Foristell have reopened after an overturned semi creates Sunday afternoon delays.
The Wentzville Police Department said an overturned tractor trailer on I-70 at mile marker 204 closed the right lane for four hours in a Facebook post.
A towing company said removing the overturned semi would take approx. four hours.
Another semi overturned on the eastbound lanes of I-70 on the same stretch of highway but it is not affecting traffic. Police said the accidents are weather-related.
You can take the Wentzville Parkway exit 208 and then the south service road “Veterans Memorial Parkway” to Foristell to re-enter 70 west.
