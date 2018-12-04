ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Road crews on both sides of the river were out looking for slick spots as a light rain/snow mix fell across the area Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 64/40 were closed at the Boone Bridge for de-icing. The lanes were reopen about 45 minutes later.
Around the same time, the Illinois State Police Department responded to northbound Interstate 55 south of Hamel after a semi-truck rear-ended an IDOT truck. Details regarding injuries in that crash have not been released.
During the overnight hours, there were two crashes on area roads that were weather related. One was on eastbound Interstate 64 at the Interstate 255 ramp and the other was on Interstate 255 at Interstate 64. No one was injured in either crash.
IDOT and MoDOT told News 4 they will have crews on the roads during the morning hours looking for slick spots and making sure specific trouble spots are treated. They are also urging drivers to take it slow on wet roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.