CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Chesterfield said westbound Olive Boulevard is closed due to downed power lines.
The closure, which was reported around 9:00 a.m., originally included both directions of Olive between Chesterfield Parkway and Highway 40.
Officers said a truck with a ladder on the back hit a traffic signal and power line.
Police report power outages as a result.
Westbound traffic re-opened around 3:30 p.m.
