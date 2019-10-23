EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two westbound lanes approaching the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis will close this weekend and is expected to be closed for a month.
Two right lanes of WB I-64/55 just west of the 3rd Street exit will close Saturday at 7:00 a.m. so crews can make repairs to bridges in the area.
IDOT says the Main Street entrance ramp from East St. Louis I-64/55 will also be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
