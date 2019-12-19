ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of the Eads Bridge were closed early Thursday morning following a crash.
The lanes were closed before 6 a.m. and reopened just before 7 a.m.
According to the East St. Louis Police Department, a vehicle was stalled on the bridge when it was hit by a car.
Police said there were no injuries.
