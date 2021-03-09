WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in the Metro East Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened at milepost 5 on I-64 in Washington Park.
All westbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted off at Route 111 in Washington Park.
The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
