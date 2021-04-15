ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are reopen leaving the City of St. Louis.
The lanes were closed around 3 a.m. Thursday near Jennings Station Road after a semi-truck hit the bridge for Goodfellow. Because of the crash, a Missouri Department of Transportation needed to inspect the bridge before the interstate could reopen.
The lanes reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
