The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Jennings Station Road Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are reopen leaving the City of St. Louis.

WB I-70 Closure

Traffic was backed up on westbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

The lanes were closed around 3 a.m. Thursday near Jennings Station Road after a semi-truck hit the bridge for Goodfellow. Because of the crash, a Missouri Department of Transportation needed to inspect the bridge before the interstate could reopen.

The lanes reopened shortly before 6 a.m. 

