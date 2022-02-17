ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Wentzville Parkway exit after a vehicle crash.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The closure is estimated to last until after 8 p.m. MoDOT advised drivers to take an alternate route.
MoDOT traffic cameras show vehicles halted at the exit.
