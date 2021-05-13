BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A stretch of westbound Interstate 70 is closed following a double fatal crash Thursday morning.
The interstate was closed at Interstate 170 around 4:30 a.m. following a two-vehicle crash. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper called to the scene said two people were dead as a result of the crash.
An accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene to investigate. It is currently unknown how long the interstate will be closed.
Turn on News 4 This Morning for live reports on this breaking situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.