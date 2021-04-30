ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 44 in the City of St. Louis Friday morning.
A two-vehicle crash closed the roadway around 10:15 a.m. About 30 minutes later, the roadway reopened to traffic.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.