WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Webster Groves police officer was shot on I-44 Tuesday night, the city's mayor told News 4.
The shooting happened on I-44 near Elm around 8:30 p.m. All westbound lanes are closed.
Missouri Highway Patrol first said a St. Louis City police officer was shot, but that was not accurate. Shortly after that initial report, authorities said it was a Webster Groves officer.
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.