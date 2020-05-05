44 closed due to officer shot
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Webster Groves police officer was shot on I-44 Tuesday night, the city's mayor told News 4.

The shooting happened on I-44 near Elm around 8:30 p.m. All westbound lanes are closed.

Missouri Highway Patrol first said a St. Louis City police officer was shot, but that was not accurate. Shortly after that initial report, authorities said it was a Webster Groves officer.

Other information was not immediately known.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

