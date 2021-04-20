ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Traffic and lane back-ups have been cleared after a truck caught on fire on Interstate 44 Tuesday afternoon.
VEHICLE FIREI-44 WB BEFORE BUS 44 SIX FLAGS RDCLEARED AT 1:36 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) April 20, 2021
There was no word on any injuries. No other information was made available.
