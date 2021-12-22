WB I-270 in North County reopens after car fires

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A vehicle fire has prompted all lanes of I-270 to close in North County Wednesday morning.
Just past 6:30 a.m., first responders responded to the westbound side past Bellefontaine Road. They quickly closed the lanes as firefighters extinguished the flames. All lanes quickly reopened.
It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.
