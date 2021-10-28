MADISON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure for this weekend on westbound I-270.
The closure, between I-55/70 and I-255 on westbound I-270, will start at 6 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. There will be no access to the road at all during that time.
A detour will be available using I-55/70 West to I-255 North. The department of transportation advised drivers to use the best alternate routes for their specific trip. It also said to expect delays and allow for extra time while traveling.
The closures are for pavement repairs ahead of the winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.