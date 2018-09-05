ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 will close at the Interstate 55/64/70 interchange in East St. Louis this weekend.
The lanes will close at 9 p.m. Friday so crews can demolish a section of the Martin Luther King Bridge approach structure.
During the closure, there will be posted detours for Interstate 55 and Interstate 64.
According to IDOT, the Interstate 55 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55. The Interstate 64 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.
The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10.
