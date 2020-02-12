ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Poplar Street Bridge have reopened following an early morning crash.
The lanes were closed around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday following a crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.
