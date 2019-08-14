ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash following a bi-state police chase closed westbound Interstate 44 near Shrewsberry early Wednesday morning.
Police sources told News 4 a chase started in East St. Louis and eventually ended with a crash on the interstate. The incident closed the interstate for over an hour-and-a-half.
At least two suspects were in custody as of 5 a.m., authorities said.
One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance around 5:35 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw an East St. Louis police vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.
The interstate reopened to traffic just before 6 a.m.
No other information has been released regarding the incident.
