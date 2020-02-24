FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews shut down all but one lane of westbound Interstate 44 just past Interstate 270 due to several crashes Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. The right lane was later re-opened to let traffic maneuver around the crash, and all lanes opened around 9 a.m.
Traffic was diverted to the nearest exit behind a jack-knifed semi truck.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.