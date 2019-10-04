ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are reopen in downtown St. Louis following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the interstate near Memorial Drive around 1 p.m. Friday.
News 4’s Ray Preston captured video of a car that sustained damage. A man who was inside the car appeared to take out a car seat holding a baby and walk it to a police cruiser.
The lanes have since reopened to traffic.
Information regarding any injuries has not been released.
