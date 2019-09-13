ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash closed lanes of westbound Interstate 44 at Shrewsbury Friday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash. About 20 minutes later, emergency crews blocked three lanes of the interstate to traffic.
Just before 8 a.m. all lanes reopened to traffic.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
