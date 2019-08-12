MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound Interstate 55/70 are still closed in the Metro East.
IDOT closed the lanes of the interstate from Interstate 270 to Black Lane Friday night. At the time, officials said the roadway would reopen at 5 a.m. Monday but "due to circumstances beyond IDOT's control" the closures are still in place as of 11:10 a.m.
Due to circumstances beyond IDOT's control, the closures on I55/70 and ramps will not be opened any time soon. We will continue to update as we get answers. Thank you for your patience. #ILTraffic— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) August 12, 2019
Early Monday morning, IDOT said that due to the severity of the overnight storms the lanes of the interstate from the I-270/55/70 interchanged would reopen east of Illinois 157 at 6 a.m. Although some lanes were supposed to reopen, officials said traffic would be restricted to one lane between Illinois 157 and Illinois 111 near Collinsville.
Read: Roads across Granite City impacted by flash flooding
A posted detour will direct westbound I-70 traffic to take westbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to access westbound I-70.
All lanes are now expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.