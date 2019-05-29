NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes of westbound I-270 were closed at New Florissant following an accident involving an overturned semi Wednesday night.
The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m.
Four vehicles were involved. Two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The lanes reopened around midnight.
