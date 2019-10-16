ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- MoDOT is cautioning drivers about a lane closure that roughly impacts 70,000 drivers in the Central West End.
Due to a washed out roadway, road crews closed the left lane and left shoulder on westbound Interstate 64 between Kingshighway and Hampton Wednesday. The lane and shoulder will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
After the cause for the wash out has been determined, MoDOT said crews will then take the appropriate steps to make improvements.
