ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A portion of westbound Interstate 70 in St. Peters was shut down for a short time early Monday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the interstate was closed near Highway 79 because of Debris in the roadway. It was reopened by 5 a.m.
No other information has been released.
