ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 44 in St. Louis County overnight.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Interstate 270.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 one person died in the crash.
The interstate reopened to traffic during the early morning hours Wednesday.
No other information has been disclosed regarding the fatal crash.
