ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The closure of westbound Interstate 44 this weekend has been canceled.
MoDOT crews had planned to close all westbound lanes of the interstate between Geyer Road and I-270 starting Friday night so crews could place deck panels on the bridge. MoDOT announced Thursday the complete closure would not go on as previously scheduled.
While the westbound lanes will be open for the weekend, MoDOT said up to two lanes eastbound at Geyer Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. They also said up to 15-minute full closures will be posted to overhead signs after 11 p.m.
Last weekend, MoDOT closed both directions of I-44 between I-270 and Geyer to place girders for the new westbound Watson Road bridge.
In addition, the westbound lanes of the Watson Road bridge are expected to remain closed until November. Watson Road drivers can access westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-270 by using Lindbergh.
